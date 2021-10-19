C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $248,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in C3.ai by 102.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 163,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $7,478,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,655,497 shares of company stock valued at $78,452,992. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

AI opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

