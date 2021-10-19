CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.69 million.CURO Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE CURO opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $771.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.87. CURO Group has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $20.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. Research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 119,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,085 over the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

