Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCSG stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $35.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

