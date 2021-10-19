Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Theratechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

THTX opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 143.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,777 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Theratechnologies by 67.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 117,762 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

