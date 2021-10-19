Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of THTX opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $333.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Theratechnologies by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,012,777 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 482.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 204,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 117,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

