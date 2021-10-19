Zacks Investment Research Lowers Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) to Hold

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.51. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.