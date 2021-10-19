EJF Capital LLC Takes Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.11% of SVF Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000.

NASDAQ:SVFA opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

