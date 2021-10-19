EJF Capital LLC Decreases Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,743 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of DHCAU stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

