Cpwm LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Cpwm LLC raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 999,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 108,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

SUSB stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

