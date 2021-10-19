Brokerages Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLYM. KeyCorp upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $9,376,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $9,087,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLYM opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

