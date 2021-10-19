QS Investors LLC Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Nasdaq by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.96.

NDAQ opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $204.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

