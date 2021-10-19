Rinet Co LLC Purchases 66,013 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rinet Co LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,013 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.7% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rinet Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after acquiring an additional 298,225 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01.

