Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,945,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,179,000 after purchasing an additional 537,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.