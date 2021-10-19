Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham stock opened at $568.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $376.20 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $599.72 and its 200 day moving average is $630.22.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

