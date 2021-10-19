Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $157.16 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.