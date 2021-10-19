R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is SCW Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

SCW Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM makes up approximately 12.3% of SCW Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SCW Capital Management LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $17,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $236,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

