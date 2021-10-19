Running Oak Capital LLC Raises Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises approximately 3.2% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 80,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 76.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 36.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $161.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.77. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $165.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

