Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,805,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,140,000 after acquiring an additional 197,452 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 446,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.