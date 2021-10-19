Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 384.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock worth $1,287,742 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

BBY opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

