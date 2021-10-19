Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 37,880 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,880 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.9% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PKI shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

PKI opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.59.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.