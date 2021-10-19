Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Holdings Reduced by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,260 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 174.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,951,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 3,705.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 594,289 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

