Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $227.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $155.15 and a 12 month high of $229.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.14.

