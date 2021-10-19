Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10 B-.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAN. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

