Stephens Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $35.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price cut by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a market cap of $601.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 162.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 113,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1,580.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 112,324 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

