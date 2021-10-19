Stephens Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $35.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price cut by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
NASDAQ CHUY opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a market cap of $601.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $49.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 162.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 113,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1,580.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 112,324 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
