Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Rises By 35.7%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,500 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 847,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 295.0 days.

NDGPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nine Dragons Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NDGPF opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

