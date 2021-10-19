Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,500 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 466,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,187.5 days.

RCDTF stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCDTF shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.