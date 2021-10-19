Castle (CSTL) Achieves Market Cap of $25,083.47

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $25,083.47 and approximately $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castle has traded up 30.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.70 or 0.00306072 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007463 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

