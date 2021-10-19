29,979 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,685,000 after purchasing an additional 571,107 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,743,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,811 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,300,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 144,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.