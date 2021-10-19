Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.55% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

