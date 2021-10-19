McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Trimmed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $51,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.