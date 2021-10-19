Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.70% of Silk Road Medical worth $61,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,624 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $613,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,542. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

