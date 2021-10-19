Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $72,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,217,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock opened at $269.07 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.