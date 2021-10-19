Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €149.30 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €149.30 ($175.65) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €161.02 ($189.43).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock opened at €114.20 ($134.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.44. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.