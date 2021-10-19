Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,208,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,136 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $97,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Grain Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.4% during the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 159,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 645,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after acquiring an additional 133,580 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 55.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

