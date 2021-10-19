Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $146.06 Million in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,569,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWIM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.