Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

