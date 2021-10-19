King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,468 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 21,159 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at about $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTXS stock opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

