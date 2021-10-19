C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 1,005 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $14,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 789,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 382,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $1,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

