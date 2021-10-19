World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,926,000 after buying an additional 98,197 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WWE opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have commented on WWE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

