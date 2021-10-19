Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

T stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a PE ratio of -81.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

