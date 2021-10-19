Shay Capital LLC Lowers Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Shay Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 843.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 292,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,052,000 after purchasing an additional 273,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,528,000 after purchasing an additional 236,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

