Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SCHV opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

