Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 90.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

