Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 867,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 50.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 386,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 129,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

