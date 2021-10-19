740 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $291.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -634.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.91. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $214.93 and a 1 year high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

