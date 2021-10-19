First Foundation Advisors Buys Shares of 577 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $374.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.21 and a 200-day moving average of $355.78. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.