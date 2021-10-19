First Foundation Advisors Has $252,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Etsy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $434,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Etsy by 27.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $228.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.36 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,257 shares of company stock worth $26,193,807. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

