Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives $53.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

POSH stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $36,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,183 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Poshmark by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 377,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $52,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

