Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Raised to B at TheStreet

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $218.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.21. The stock has a market cap of $795.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $225.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

