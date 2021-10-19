ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $80.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

